So, about a couple of months ago I recently started a new job at Clickbank as an affiliate marketer. I first tried out affiliate marketing with Amazon, created a Facebook page for it, but no luck in selling anything. So then, I moved on to Clickbank. Some of the free traffic methods I've attempted so far have not worked. I have a newly created YouTube Channel for a niche I chose. I've created a couple videos and some shorts about the products, unfortunately not very many views have been coming in. It was said that you can become famous almost immediately doing YouTube shorts, but that hasn't been the case for me. I don't have the funds to afford paid traffic methods as of now. I also have created some merch on Teespring. Any help that can be provided will be very much appreciated, thanks!