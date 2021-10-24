0

Once I've made enough payments toward the principal, the bank allows me to recast my mortgage. Say originally, I have to pay $2000 per month and this will allow me to pay off my loan earlier, at Nov. 2038. After the recast, I may only have to pay $1500 but I will pay off May 2045; however, if I continue making the $2000 per month (extra $500 toward the principal) I will still pay off the loan Nov. 2038.

Is there any downsides to the recast? Why wouldn't anyone do it as soon as they are able (made enough principal payments)? It doesn't involve a credit pull, as I understand.

I'm in the U.S., if it makes a difference.

  • Isn't this just a no-cost refinance? I thought a recast was when you re-amortized the loan within the same term, to lower the minimum payment to bring it in line with the principal still owed (usually after making more-than-minimum payments to reduce the principal faster than the original amortization schedule indicates). This sounds like you'll pay more interest overall, even if monthly interest payments are lower, if you don't pay off the mortgage early.
    – chepner
    3 mins ago

