Once I've made enough payments toward the principal, the bank allows me to recast my mortgage. Say originally, I have to pay $2000 per month and this will allow me to pay off my loan earlier, at Nov. 2038. After the recast, I may only have to pay $1500 but I will pay off May 2045; however, if I continue making the $2000 per month (extra $500 toward the principal) I will still pay off the loan Nov. 2038.

Is there any downsides to the recast? Why wouldn't anyone do it as soon as they are able (made enough principal payments)? It doesn't involve a credit pull, as I understand.

I'm in the U.S., if it makes a difference.