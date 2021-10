I travelled from a country (Where Paypal is not working) to a Country (where Paypal is working). I created my Paypal account here. I was supposed to get the amount for some fellowship but I didn't get my payment yet. I want to do some online purchases and I have some amount in my older bank account from my parent country. I want to transfer the amount to Paypal account. Is it possible? or How can I get my Paypal IBAN number from the Paypal mobile app? Please guide me. Many Thanks