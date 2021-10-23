Suppose a person decides to buy a house and finance it by taking out a mortgage. I am attempting to model the wealth of this person over time. I need some help deciding whether this system of recursions is a suitable description for the time-varying quantities.
home price
Home prices randomly appreciate or depreciate.
$$ P_t = P_{t-1}(1+R_t) \tag{1} $$
- $P_t$ is the price of the home at time $t$
- $R_t$ is the random arithmetic annualized rate of return
loan value:
The loan value compounds, but more slowly if you pay larger periodic payments.
$$ l_t = (l_{t-1} - p_{t-1})(1+r_t) \tag{2} $$
- $l_t$ is the amount outstanding at time $t$ of a mortgage
- $p_t$ is the periodic loan payment at the end of time $t$
- $r_t$ is the quoted mortgage rate
cumulative money paid
Every period you're paying mortgage, property taxes and insurance.
$$ t_t = t_{t-1} + p_t + c_{t-1} P_{t-1} + i_t $$
- $t_t$ is the total amount of cash paid towards the house
- $c_{t-1}$ is the property tax rate
- $i_t$ is the periodic insurance cost
- $t_1$ is closing costs and other one-time payments.