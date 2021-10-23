Suppose a person decides to buy a house and finance it by taking out a mortgage. I am attempting to model the wealth of this person over time. I need some help deciding whether this system of recursions is a suitable description for the time-varying quantities.

home price

Home prices randomly appreciate or depreciate.

$$ P_t = P_{t-1}(1+R_t) \tag{1} $$

$P_t$ is the price of the home at time $t$

$R_t$ is the random arithmetic annualized rate of return

loan value:

The loan value compounds, but more slowly if you pay larger periodic payments.

$$ l_t = (l_{t-1} - p_{t-1})(1+r_t) \tag{2} $$

$l_t$ is the amount outstanding at time $t$ of a mortgage

$p_t$ is the periodic loan payment at the end of time $t$

$r_t$ is the quoted mortgage rate

cumulative money paid

Every period you're paying mortgage, property taxes and insurance.

$$ t_t = t_{t-1} + p_t + c_{t-1} P_{t-1} + i_t $$