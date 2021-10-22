I assumed that one either invests in a stock and becomes an "owner" of some sort or just covers a debt to do that but I have read that people can also buy "options" in the capital market, yet I didn't find any succinct explanation of what an "option" is, in any plausible legal context. Perhaps buying the legal right to do X or Y in a certain situation (option)?
Let's take a put option. The contract specifies that A shall pay some amount of money $X to B; in exchange, B promises that on some date D, if asked by A, that B will buy N shares of stock from A at price $Y. We say A is "buying" the contract in the sense that A is handing over money today to induce B to enter into the contract.– Nate EldredgeOct 12 at 4:31
Perhaps buying the legal right to do X or Y in a certain situation (option)?
Yes. According to this source:
A stock option gives an investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock at an agreed-upon price and date.
...
Essentially, the option is a contract, an agreement between two parties to sell/buy the stock; the option contract sets the date of the transaction (usually a few months into the future) and the price.
...
When a contract is written, it determines the price that the underlying stock must reach in order to be "in the money" [i.e. its value], known as the strike price.
...
The strike price determines whether an option should be exercised [i.e. buy or sell]