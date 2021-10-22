0

I assumed that one either invests in a stock and becomes an "owner" of some sort or just covers a debt to do that but I have read that people can also buy "options" in the capital market, yet I didn't find any succinct explanation of what an "option" is, in any plausible legal context. Perhaps buying the legal right to do X or Y in a certain situation (option)?

    @NateEldredge I assume that I shouldn't read about such contracts until I didn't really understood what such "options" are exactly ; what, in general, is being bought (again, in the legal context)?
    – al-harumi-jidan
    Oct 12 at 4:26
  • Let's take a put option. The contract specifies that A shall pay some amount of money $X to B; in exchange, B promises that on some date D, if asked by A, that B will buy N shares of stock from A at price $Y. We say A is "buying" the contract in the sense that A is handing over money today to induce B to enter into the contract.
    – Nate Eldredge
    Oct 12 at 4:31
    I’m voting to close this question because it belongs on Personal Finance SE, for a basic explanation of "what an option is".
    – Nij
    Oct 12 at 4:39
  • ... and if you already know what an option is, this is just an example of "what is a contract?" which we already have a canonical dupe target for.
    – Nij
    Oct 12 at 4:40
    You've just said that you don't understand what an option is. That means it is not about the law, it's about how stock trading works, and therefore a question of finance. If you want to understand the "plausible legal context" you are asking about how contracts work, which already exists and has answers.
    – Nij
    Oct 12 at 4:44
Yes. According to this source:

A stock option gives an investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a stock at an agreed-upon price and date.

Essentially, the option is a contract, an agreement between two parties to sell/buy the stock; the option contract sets the date of the transaction (usually a few months into the future) and the price.

When a contract is written, it determines the price that the underlying stock must reach in order to be "in the money" [i.e. its value], known as the strike price.

The strike price determines whether an option should be exercised [i.e. buy or sell]

