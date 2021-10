I am an Indian citizen and I got married in India during my studies. And my marital status in city registration is single as I was single when I arrived in Germany. Now I am working full time and hold a Blue card. I want to apply for German National visa for my wife from India. Do I need to update my marital status in city registration office before applying for my spouse visa? If yes, then please let me know the process of updating my marital status in Germany (NRW).