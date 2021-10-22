When we invest our money in public companies, we may analyze them using cash flow. There can be two different scenarios:

the company buys a lot of real estate or warehouses as their capital expenditure, and the real estate and warehouses hold their value over 30 or even 100 years, versus the company buys computers or semiconductor manufacturing equipments as their capital expenditure, and the computers or equipments drops to 1/10 of their value or need to be sold as scrap metal in 10 or 20 years.

so if net income is $100 million, and capital expenditure is $20 million, and depreciation is $18 million for both companies above, wouldn't the cash flow of:

company 1: $100 million + $18 million = $118 million company 2: $100 million + $18 million - $20 million = $98 million?

The reason is that for company 1, its capital expenditure doesn't "sink" close to $0 but hold its value -- and even goes up in value after 30 years. Is this view correct or incorrect?