0

Back in January 2021, my spouse was unemployed and our joint income for 2021 was (expected to be) less than $198,000. Thanks to that, I contributed $6,000 to my own Roth IRA and $6,000 to the Spousal Roth IRA (i.e the maximum I was allowed to).

Recently she found a job and, as a consequence of that, our joint income at the end of 2021 will be more than $198,000. We will likely exceed $208,000 this year, which means that we shouldn't be entitled to any Roth IRA contribution.

What to do now? Should I sell all my positions and withdraw $6,000 (+ profits) from each account? Will I have to pay penalties and taxes on those withdrawals?

Is there a way to fix this mistake (which I believe is a common mistake, given that it's hard to predict how much a couple will earn at the end of the year) with minimal or no losses?

I tried looking at pages like https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/correcting-plan-errors, but I couldn't find anything specific to Roth IRA or my situation.

Improve this question
New contributor
user1807 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user1807 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.