Back in January 2021, my spouse was unemployed and our joint income for 2021 was (expected to be) less than $198,000. Thanks to that, I contributed $6,000 to my own Roth IRA and $6,000 to the Spousal Roth IRA (i.e the maximum I was allowed to).

Recently she found a job and, as a consequence of that, our joint income at the end of 2021 will be more than $198,000. We will likely exceed $208,000 this year, which means that we shouldn't be entitled to any Roth IRA contribution.

What to do now? Should I sell all my positions and withdraw $6,000 (+ profits) from each account? Will I have to pay penalties and taxes on those withdrawals?

Is there a way to fix this mistake (which I believe is a common mistake, given that it's hard to predict how much a couple will earn at the end of the year) with minimal or no losses?

I tried looking at pages like https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/correcting-plan-errors, but I couldn't find anything specific to Roth IRA or my situation.