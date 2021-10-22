0

Suppose a couple is buying a house in the UK. One partner is a first time buyer, another owns a share of property overseas with value less than £40,000 (and nothing else). Suppose they are buying a house for £400,000. What then will be the amount of Stamp Duty?

The UK government has published guidance notes on Stamp Duty that answer these questions and more. That document makes it clear that.

  • To count as a first time buyer you must not have ever owned any residential property anywhere in the world before and you must be buying the property as your main residence.

  • If you're buying the property jointly and one of you does not qualify for first time buyer status then neither of you can get the first time buyer discount.

    Agreed. The fact that the property is overseas, and that the person only owns a part of it - even if they only owned £1 worth of it - makes no difference at all, it prevents you as a couple from qualifying for first time buyer discount.
    – Vicky
    12 hours ago
  • Robert, @Vicky, many thanks! I wonder, would it be possible in such case for one partner to buy the property and qualify for a first time buyer?
    – aglearner
    11 hours ago
    @aglearner yes one person could buy the property, but then they'd to be able to afford it on their own and the other person would have no stake in it.
    – Robert Longson
    11 hours ago
  • Thanks Robert! I wonder, in such situation, if only one partner applies for the mortgage (the one who doesn't own a property), can the money for the other partner be used in the deposit?
    – aglearner
    11 hours ago
  • I was about to suggest that you asked that as a separate follow up question, then I found money.stackexchange.com/questions/145851/… - linking for other readers' benefit.
    – Vicky
    3 mins ago

