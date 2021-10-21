This is a massive red flag and unsure why you would even consider this. This is not standard and opens yourself up to having the money "stolen". Since the money is in his name he can do with it as he pleases.

Blackrock is a mutual fund/EFT house that trades such that they are available to anyone. There is nothing special or exclusive about them.

You can easily open a Fidelity, Schwab, or Vanguard account, put money into the account, and invest in Blackrock products for free. No account fees, no trading fees. Sure there will be fees charge by Blackrock, but that would happen anyway if you go with this broker or not.

Perhaps you are considering using this guy because he can "beat the market". I call "false". If he is using Blackrock securities then he is just like every one else. Nothing special.

How large is your portfolio and what is your age? If you are under 250K and under 50, just go 100% with a S&P500 fund. You will do fine. If you go with Fidelity (currently they are offering a $100 bonus to sign up) go 100% FXAIX. Vanguard and Schwab have similar options. Doing this, you will beat 98% of the actively managed accounts and I strongly doubt this guy is in the 2%.

The account will be in your name and you can check your balance daily if you like. I would avoid doing so, but recommend checking your account monthly.