We know that the computation of the present value of a bond assumes that the coupons paid are reinvested at the yield rate. But, what if I don't reinvest the coupons? How can I compute the present value?
For example:
100 Future value bond, 6% coupon paid semi-anually, the yield its 7%, and it matures in 10 years.
The computation would be:
FV: 100
Coupon: 100*0.06/2 = $7
Yield: 0.07/2 = 3.5%
Periods: 10*2 = 20
Which results in a
PV = 92.8938. But this computation assumes that the coupons paid are reinvested at the yield rate. How can I do the same computation without the assumption of reinvesting the coupons?