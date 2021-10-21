0

We know that the computation of the present value of a bond assumes that the coupons paid are reinvested at the yield rate. But, what if I don't reinvest the coupons? How can I compute the present value?

For example:

100 Future value bond, 6% coupon paid semi-anually, the yield its 7%, and it matures in 10 years.

The computation would be:

FV: 100
Coupon: 100*0.06/2 = $7
Yield: 0.07/2 = 3.5%
Periods: 10*2 = 20

Which results in a PV = 92.8938. But this computation assumes that the coupons paid are reinvested at the yield rate. How can I do the same computation without the assumption of reinvesting the coupons?

