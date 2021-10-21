I closed a ETHUSDT long position with leverage 1x.
It gives below result.
Executed:2013.65 USDT
Trading total:2016.79 USDT
Total PNL:16.54 USDT
Total Fee:0.00164205 BNB
I calculated the % increase in price and executed(usdt) like below.
open price = 3,486.64
close price = 3,515.48
open executed(usdt) = 1999.97
close executed(usdt) = 2013.65
%increase (price) : 0.827
%increase (executed) : 0.684
fee rate = 0.018%
funding rate = 0.01%
holding hours = less than 24 hours
% increase(executed) is too low compare to % increase(price), even if including fee and funding rate.
I am wondering why Total PNL and profit in Executed is largely different.
Any help would be appreciated.