I closed a ETHUSDT long position with leverage 1x.

It gives below result.

Executed:2013.65 USDT

Trading total:2016.79 USDT

Total PNL:16.54 USDT

Total Fee:0.00164205 BNB

I calculated the % increase in price and executed(usdt) like below.

open price = 3,486.64

close price = 3,515.48

open executed(usdt) = 1999.97

close executed(usdt) = 2013.65

%increase (price) : 0.827

%increase (executed) : 0.684

fee rate = 0.018%

funding rate = 0.01%

holding hours = less than 24 hours

% increase(executed) is too low compare to % increase(price), even if including fee and funding rate.

I am wondering why Total PNL and profit in Executed is largely different.

Any help would be appreciated.