0

I closed a ETHUSDT long position with leverage 1x.

It gives below result.

Executed:2013.65 USDT

Trading total:2016.79 USDT

Total PNL:16.54 USDT

Total Fee:0.00164205 BNB


I calculated the % increase in price and executed(usdt) like below.

open price = 3,486.64

close price = 3,515.48

open executed(usdt) = 1999.97

close executed(usdt) = 2013.65


%increase (price) : 0.827

%increase (executed) : 0.684


fee rate = 0.018%

funding rate = 0.01%

holding hours = less than 24 hours


% increase(executed) is too low compare to % increase(price), even if including fee and funding rate.

I am wondering why Total PNL and profit in Executed is largely different.

Any help would be appreciated.

Improve this question
New contributor
user112552 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user112552 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.