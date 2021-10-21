I'm in the process of opening an account with TD Ameritrade, and they've asked for proof of employment that includes my current salary.

Why would they need to know my current salary? Especially since all the employment contracts I've seen have had clauses that say the salary and all remuneration is confidential.

