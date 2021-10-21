0

I'm in the process of opening an account with TD Ameritrade, and they've asked for proof of employment that includes my current salary.

Why would they need to know my current salary? Especially since all the employment contracts I've seen have had clauses that say the salary and all remuneration is confidential.

Related: Why does an online stock broker need to know information about my place of employment? but the broker is going further by asking not just for place of enrolment but also for current salary.

Improve this question
3
  • Are you opening a margin account?
    – user662852
    45 mins ago
  • @user662852 yes, although their description of the kind of margin one can use conspicuously excludes uncovered options.
    – Allure
    40 mins ago
  • "Especially since all the employment contracts I've seen have had clauses that say the salary and all remuneration is confidential." - I don't know your jurisdiction, but even in the notoriously labor-hostile United States, this is illegal.
    – Kevin
    11 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.