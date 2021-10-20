I was asked to write a bill of sale for 6k over the actual amount paid. The guy wrecked it and apperntly the insurance company is only willing to pay blue book. It is worth about 9k because it's custom but they are only willing to pay him the base value. To me it feels illegal lol but just want to get some insight. Iv decided not to write it for more than was paid but I'm just curious.
How will you feel when the insurance investigator visits you? Even if not illegal (probably is illegal), you could have been subjected to civil liabilities.– fred_dot_u30 mins ago
Also what possible benefit would you get by helping this guy commit fraud?– Craig W8 mins ago