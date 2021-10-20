You can't file taxes and claim any credits for 2021 until 2021 is over and you have all of the information necessary to file. Usually this means waiting until mid-January to early February once you get all of your W-2s and other tax forms.

You could reduce your witholdings for the rest of the year if you expect to have a lower 2021 tax bill than your witholdings are currently based on, but there's nothing that you can do to get the credit directly until you file your 2021 taxes.