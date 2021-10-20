Our new child was born recently (in October) and I am wondering how the tax situation going to be while filing my 2021 taxes in 2022. I am the only one working and my wife doesn't work. Am I eligible to claim any tax credit that has been given by IRS earlier or mid of this year or should I wait until early next year at the time of filing my 2021 taxes?
You can't file taxes and claim any credits for 2021 until 2021 is over and you have all of the information necessary to file. Usually this means waiting until mid-January to early February once you get all of your W-2s and other tax forms.
You could reduce your witholdings for the rest of the year if you expect to have a lower 2021 tax bill than your witholdings are currently based on, but there's nothing that you can do to get the credit directly until you file your 2021 taxes.
Thank you. When you say
You could reduce your withholdings for the rest of the year, you meant to say that I could update my W-4 to reflect a dependent?– Tan1 hour ago
1Yes - you get a full year of deduction and credit so you could roughly reduce your withholdings by (deduction+credit)/(# of paychecks). That assumes that your prior withholdings were not taking a child into account. 37 mins ago