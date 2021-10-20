I have a question about how dividends affect the price of a European option. I understand that because the stock price is expected to drop after the ex dividend date this causes the price of call option to decrease and put options to increase. But, what options are affected by this, are all term to maturity options affected or just the ones that expire the day after the ex dividend date. Wouldn't it only be the ones around the ex dividend since we would expect the price drop to be temporary?

Another thing that is troubling me is say that hypothetically you buy a call option that expires on Friday and the company announces the day after you purchase the call that it will be issuing a dividend with the ex dividend date a day before your call expires, what happens to your call? Does the premium decrease or do you end up having to pay a higher premium than calls purchased after the dividend is announced or does the strike price decrease by the amount of the dividend?