In terms of the total post-tax savings value, I don't see how taxable (e.g. Roth) vs. tax-deferred (e.g. 401(k)) makes a difference.

Let me be specific. Suppose tax rate is s, and you dedicate X of pre-tax income per period to your savings for next T years. Suppose the account grows with an annual return rate r.

If you have a Roth account in which you put in post-tax income, you only contribute X * (1-r) per period, but you don't pay taxes later. In the end, the value of your total savings is sum_{t=1 to T} [X * (1-E) * (1+r)^(T-t)].

If you have a tax-deferred 401(k) account, you contribute X per period, but you pay taxes later. In the end, the value of your post-tax pension plan is {\sum_{t=1 to T} [X * (1+r)^(T-t)]} * (1-r).

These two are the same. Then, why does choosing tax-deferred make any difference?

  • What exactly do you mean by taxable pension?
    – user102008
    43 mins ago
  • @user102008 I should just say regular taxable savings. I'll edit the question. Thanks for the clarification.
    – J Li
    43 mins ago
  • But in regular taxable savings, why would you "not pay taxes later"? You would owe taxes every year for earnings on that account.
    – user102008
    42 mins ago
  • @user102008 Hmm, then I was wrong to say this applies to regular taxable savings. I'm thinking about things like a Roth account. Would that make more sense?
    – J Li
    40 mins ago
  • Yes, it makes sense to compare Traditional and Roth (IRA/401k) accounts, but both of them are clearly more advantageous than a regular taxable account.
    – user102008
    38 mins ago
These two are the same. Then, why does choosing tax-deferred make any difference?

If the tax rates are different then, the two situations aren't equal.

If the rate will be lower in the future then put your money into pre-tax account.

If the rates will be higher in the future then put your money into an account that works like a Roth account. Pay the lower rates now, to never pay in the future.

Over your career you might transition your contributions from all Roth, to a mix, and finally to all traditional pre-tax account.

  • That is very helpful. I somehow got the impression that "tax-deferred" is always better, but your explanation made it clear that this isn't the case. At a minimum, when someone is young and paying very low tax rates, they are better off putting money into taxable accounts... because their tax rates will go up in to the future. Tax-deferred isn't always better.
    – J Li
    49 mins ago
  • In the United States I was talking about a Roth account. Pay tax today on the conyributions, and the withdrawals are tax free in retirement. All the growth and dividends are also tax free.
    – mhoran_psprep
    19 mins ago
There are two classic reasons why the tax-deferred is preferable.

Growth inside the tax deferred account is also tax free.

At 5% growth over ten years with 20% tax, your $1000 is:

tax deferred: (1000 * (1 + 0.05)^10)*0.8 = $1303

tax paid = 1000*0.8 (1 + (0.050.8) = $1184

You expect to be paying less tax in retirement.

Most people have a lower gross income in retirement, and so pay a lower proportion of that income in tax. It makes sense to shift the tax payment to later when the marginal tax rate is lower.

In many cases (for example the Canadian RRSP) you can also withdraw your retirement savings in an emergency. For example, if you lose your job or are sick you can withdraw from your retirement account, paying the appropriate atax. but again in those circumstances the tax burden is lower if you do not have a salary coming in.

  • 1
    Mapping to my original question, the key is that the marginal tax rate needs to be lower in retirement. That's the key assumption. Otherwise, if tax rates are the same, then tax-deferred doesn't carry any benefit, right?
    – J Li
    50 mins ago
  • It is key to the second point that the marginal tax rate needs to be lower. The first does not require it.
    – DJClayworth
    48 mins ago

