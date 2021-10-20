In terms of the total post-tax savings value, I don't see how taxable (e.g. Roth) vs. tax-deferred (e.g. 401(k)) makes a difference.

Let me be specific. Suppose tax rate is s, and you dedicate X of pre-tax income per period to your savings for next T years. Suppose the account grows with an annual return rate r.

If you have a Roth account in which you put in post-tax income, you only contribute X * (1-r) per period, but you don't pay taxes later. In the end, the value of your total savings is sum_{t=1 to T} [X * (1-E) * (1+r)^(T-t)].

If you have a tax-deferred 401(k) account, you contribute X per period, but you pay taxes later. In the end, the value of your post-tax pension plan is {\sum_{t=1 to T} [X * (1+r)^(T-t)]} * (1-r).

These two are the same. Then, why does choosing tax-deferred make any difference?