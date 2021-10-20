Payouts on lotteries are much lower than they should be, given the odds of winning. For example https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Lottery_(United_Kingdom) says the odds of winning the jackpot on the UK national lottery are 45,057,474 to 1, but the tickets cost £2 each and the average jackpot is £13m. So I want to gamble on something where the payout is more aligned with the actual odds. I'm not interested in the smaller prizes, just the "jackpot", which should help. I've seen How can I gamble in a "lottery" by using financial instruments? which is basically the same question but it did not get an actual answer.

So, as per the title, I want to to gamble £10 a week, with a potential payout of £1m each time, with the shortest available odds (hopefully not much longer than 100,000 to 1). What options (pun sort of intended) do I have?