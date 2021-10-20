0

Payouts on lotteries are much lower than they should be, given the odds of winning. For example https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Lottery_(United_Kingdom) says the odds of winning the jackpot on the UK national lottery are 45,057,474 to 1, but the tickets cost £2 each and the average jackpot is £13m. So I want to gamble on something where the payout is more aligned with the actual odds. I'm not interested in the smaller prizes, just the "jackpot", which should help. I've seen How can I gamble in a "lottery" by using financial instruments? which is basically the same question but it did not get an actual answer.

So, as per the title, I want to to gamble £10 a week, with a potential payout of £1m each time, with the shortest available odds (hopefully not much longer than 100,000 to 1). What options (pun sort of intended) do I have?

Improve this question
New contributor
matthewk is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • seems relevant: money.stackexchange.com/questions/145772/…
    – aaaaa says reinstate Monica
    27 mins ago
  • Many people just wait for the government lotteries to build-up the carry-over jackpot. But it takes time for a pool to build-up because the government take-out is often 50%. A pari-mutuel pick-6, on the other hand, is hit more often than major lotteries but the take-out is often only 15% to 20% and that's a better deal.
    – S Spring
    12 mins ago
  • Or $15 a week could buy one out-of-the-money stock or commodity option that is expiring at the end of the week. But the speculator can choose what they buy and that's fundamentals based.
    – S Spring
    6 mins ago

Your Answer

matthewk is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.