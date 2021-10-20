I am a 31 year old, I was shopping around for a dependable term life insurance. I got two approved quotes.
One is from Prudential, which is $68/month for $1m/20 years term.
The other one is from Brighthouse via Policygenius, which is $47/month for $1.5m/20 years term. This sounds like a good deal, but I am worried about the company, is it dependable, can I rely on this one and throw away Prudential's offer?
PS: Premium for face value is pretty linear, hence kindly let me know if I can rely on Brighthouse as my only insurance company just because it is cheaper