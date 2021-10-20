Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 39 mins ago. Improve this question

I am a 31 year old, I was shopping around for a dependable term life insurance. I got two approved quotes.

One is from Prudential, which is $68/month for $1m/20 years term.

The other one is from Brighthouse via Policygenius, which is $47/month for $1.5m/20 years term. This sounds like a good deal, but I am worried about the company, is it dependable, can I rely on this one and throw away Prudential's offer?

PS: Premium for face value is pretty linear, hence kindly let me know if I can rely on Brighthouse as my only insurance company just because it is cheaper