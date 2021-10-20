To hold off close voters, I'm asking if a service exists and not for recommendations of a specific provider. :)

Are there services out there to assist home owners in maintaining the home that they live in? For example:

When work needs to be done, finding a good contractor at a good price and managing the work

Managing regular maintenance like yard work and snow removal

Maybe paying bills

I realize such services would not be inexpensive but might be helpful especially for older people.

When I try to Google for stuff like this, it just returns info about rental property management and HOAs which are not the same thing (though similar).