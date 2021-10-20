1

To hold off close voters, I'm asking if a service exists and not for recommendations of a specific provider. :)

Are there services out there to assist home owners in maintaining the home that they live in? For example:

  • When work needs to be done, finding a good contractor at a good price and managing the work
  • Managing regular maintenance like yard work and snow removal
  • Maybe paying bills

I realize such services would not be inexpensive but might be helpful especially for older people.

When I try to Google for stuff like this, it just returns info about rental property management and HOAs which are not the same thing (though similar).

  • 1
    It sounds like you want the same service as those that provide it for rentals - have you asked them if they'll do it for a non-rental?
    – D Stanley
    29 mins ago
I think what you're looking for is a private house manager:

A house manager is responsible for handling the daily operations of a house and responding to the home owner’s needs. House Managers typically supervise and manage things happening daily around the home. Their tasks would include things such as setting appointments for home repairs and maintenance, supervising any household staff, keeping an inventory of the house and restocking things as needed, making sure the house stays neat and organized, running errands, managing bills, and accounts of the home, providing house sitting and pet sitting duties and other tasks as assigned.

At least in the U.S., the process for hiring one can be the same as hiring a nanny (live-in or not). Basically, write up a contract that both your and the manager sign (like any job). The contract should state exactly what the manager's responsibilities are and how they are compensated.

You can find people advertising themselves for this on job websites, or post your own job opening on those sites. I'm sure in more rich/populated areas you can also contact a hiring service that could put you in contact with candidates.

  • LOL, supervising household staff is far beyond my needs. I wonder if this role exists part-time for non uber-wealthy people.
    – gaefan
    20 secs ago

