Will I lose principle if I bought a 2% 1-Year US Bill for $103.0 (1000+20-30= -10) ?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Will I lose principle if I bought a 2% 1-Year US Bill for $103.0 (1000+20-30= -10) ?