0

I can get $40 from Receipt Hog. They can give it as a prepaid Visa card, to my PayPal or Amazon gift card. Which is the best option of the 3? I was thinking PayPal and transferring it to my local bank account, but not sure what fees might be?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.