My son's statistics teacher claims that you need statistics to consistently make money from investing. She cites James Harris Simons and quants as examples. On my advice, I told my son to respond that many billionaire investors like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, Kenneth C. Griffin, Israel Englander, Stephen Schwarzmann, and David Tepper got rich from investing, but they never studied complicated math or statistics. By complicated, I mean the math and statistics at the level of James Simons.

Teacher agreed that these men in my response haven't studied complicated statistics THEMSELVES, but she argued that these billionaire investors don't need to because they have hired quants to work for them. Thus her point still stands.

Who's correct?