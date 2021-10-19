0

I received a letter from the Social Security Administration Potentioal Private Retirement Benefit information. This was back in April, 2020. I have been trying to get information on it since with no luck. I sent a letter to Cole National on the paper and it was sent back stating they are no longer at the address. I contacted the U.S. Department of Labor. After many back and forth phone calls I finally made with connection there. She informed me that Luoxttica had purchased Cole National in 1992. I have tried numerous phone call, emails and addresses with no response. I was going through some old paperwork and came across a letter from June 25, 2013 from Luxottica confirming my information. I actually forgot all about this. I did send the bottom of the letter back in 2013. On September 29, 2021 I sent a letter to the address on this notice and as of today, October 19, 2021 I have not received a response one way or another. This email was also on the notice from June 25, 2013. I just want to get an answer one way or another if I'm entitled to anything or not and how do I go about claiming. Any information would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you in advance. Beverly Chappel

Improve this question
New contributor
Bevery Chappel is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Bevery Chappel is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.