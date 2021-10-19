I received a letter from the Social Security Administration Potentioal Private Retirement Benefit information. This was back in April, 2020. I have been trying to get information on it since with no luck. I sent a letter to Cole National on the paper and it was sent back stating they are no longer at the address. I contacted the U.S. Department of Labor. After many back and forth phone calls I finally made with connection there. She informed me that Luoxttica had purchased Cole National in 1992. I have tried numerous phone call, emails and addresses with no response. I was going through some old paperwork and came across a letter from June 25, 2013 from Luxottica confirming my information. I actually forgot all about this. I did send the bottom of the letter back in 2013. On September 29, 2021 I sent a letter to the address on this notice and as of today, October 19, 2021 I have not received a response one way or another. This email was also on the notice from June 25, 2013. I just want to get an answer one way or another if I'm entitled to anything or not and how do I go about claiming. Any information would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you in advance. Beverly Chappel