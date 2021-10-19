Very little gold is used for important industrial things. Most of it is turned into shiny trinkets, or just hoarded in vaults.

As a result, it's impossible to say what the "correct" price is. So saying that it's "undervalued" or "overvalued" is meaningless. It's value is whatever people are willing to pay for it today.

There are a lot of people who are constantly trying to convince themselves and each other that it's "undervalued". That's because they are the ones hoarding gold. When the price goes up, they congratulate each other on buying when it was undervalued. When the price goes down they speak of dark forces suppressing the true price for the benefit or governments or powerful organizations.