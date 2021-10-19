I am wondering about the tax implications for the following scenario:

Say I have some stocks, which I think will go down vs USD. Rather than sell them and buy back later (which would incur capital gains by assumption), I lend the stocks to some entity, and borrow some other asset (other stocks, say) which are correlated with my original stocks.

I then sell the asset I borrowed for USD. In the event that my bet is correct, I can buy the asset back lower, return the asset to pay off my loan, and get my stocks back. I will have some extra USD left over (the profit).

Is this profit considered income? Are there any other taxes relevant to this scenario?