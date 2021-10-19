About a week and a half ago, I received a check in the mail. I stupidly deposited it and contact my bank, the fraud department and signed papers a day after doing so. I am receiving few answers from anyone as to what is going on and this has never happened to me before. I do have a photo of the check from my bank from when I deposited it. Since then the check has “chargedback” whatever that means. I’ve read that it means that it has bounced, and I’ve read other things. Which is good, because I do not want the money in my account. I’ve also tried to research where the check came from and I’ve been able to verify that the check is written from a real account and routing number, but the bank did verify that I was correct, that it was a fake check. Any advice?