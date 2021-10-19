I'm trying to accept a regular payment from a company that has changed its payment system and now only does BACS transfers.

They want my full account and sort code in order to transfer money in to my account.

The business is legitimate and has a long standing track record, but I don't want to give them my bank details as they use outdated systems and are a wide open target.

Is there some kind of virtual bank account or clearing service that I can use that would give them an account number and a sort code to use with BACS but which would only allowed deposits and not withdrawals using those details.

The service would need to comply with EU banking laws especially the anti money laundering laws.

I'm after protection for my bank account from unauthorised withdrawals if my data is compromised rather than anonymity, so I have no problem with a service that requires proof of ID.