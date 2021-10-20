Your concern is that company A might be hacked in some way by company B, who would then use info they got from A to get money out of your bank account, and that your bank would declare this to be your problem? And your way of dealing with this is to try to find a special kind of account that can't be withdrawn from? Just how would you get your money out of that then?

Talk to your bank. Tell them, I have a client that wants to pay me money through BACS but I am worried that someone could misuse the details I must provide them, and I could be stolen from. Your bank, which participates in BACS transfers, can then tell you what they do to protect you in this case. They can give you the reassurance you are looking for.