IS it possible to secure a personal bank account so that deposits can be made remotely by somebody with the account number and sort code, but that withdrawals can only be made by somebody with direct access to the account. Such as a teller.

  • 2
    Have you asked your bank if they will set up an account for you that will not allow those types of withdrawals?
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    2 days ago
  • 1
    An account which does not allow any withdrawals would be pretty pointless, because even you couldn't access the money on it. Perhaps what you actually mean is an account which does not accept any direct debit withdrawals?
    – Philipp
    2 days ago
  • 1
    What country are we talking about?
    – DJClayworth
    2 days ago
  • Anywhere in the EU, and obviously there mist be some way to withdraw, I mean nothing that can be pulled out of the account.
    – Aaargh Zombies
    2 days ago
  • " I don't want to give them my bank details as they use outdated systems and are a wide open target." - what are you talking about here?? the bank uses outdated systems?
    – AakashM
    yesterday
Your concern is that company A might be hacked in some way by company B, who would then use info they got from A to get money out of your bank account, and that your bank would declare this to be your problem? And your way of dealing with this is to try to find a special kind of account that can't be withdrawn from? Just how would you get your money out of that then?

Talk to your bank. Tell them, I have a client that wants to pay me money through BACS but I am worried that someone could misuse the details I must provide them, and I could be stolen from. Your bank, which participates in BACS transfers, can then tell you what they do to protect you in this case. They can give you the reassurance you are looking for.

  • If I were to tell them that I had a high risk client that would make me liable for any fraud. I'm required to not take these risks.
    – Aaargh Zombies
    2 days ago
  • Where do you get that logic from? A lawyer? I don't think it's true at all.
    – Kate Gregory
    2 days ago
  • It's in the terms and conditions.
    – Aaargh Zombies
    yesterday
  • your personal worry about someone's outdated systems does not equate to the legal definition of a high risk client. But if it did, knowing they are high risk and not telling your bank is not a strategy to reduce your risk of being liable for fraud.
    – Kate Gregory
    yesterday
  • 2
    @AaarghZombies The question as phrased is already off-topic for this site. Please see money.stackexchange.com/help/on-topic and search for "specific service provider recommendations".
    – Chris W. Rea
    yesterday

