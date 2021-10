I have the following lots:

100 shares on 9/1/2020 for $20/share

50 shares on 5/1/2021 for $40/share

10 shares on 10/1/2021 for $35/share

Currently the price is $30/share and I want to cut losses and sell 60 shares from my two losing lots. Will this trigger a wash sale because the last lot was purchased within the past 30 days or does it not apply since it is being disposed entirely? (I do not plan on buying more in the next 30 days)