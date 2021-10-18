0

Please can someone explain me why does even lower my credit score:

  • Increase in my credit limit
  • lower my balance on the same credit card from ~$400 to ~$1 ( 1%)

Check the image below. Thanks in advance

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
hubert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

hubert is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.