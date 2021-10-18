1

As I understand it, the HSA and FSA accounts are intended to provide individuals with a way of not paying tax on money they spent on healthcare. The individual sets up the account to receive a portion of their income every month, and this portion is not taxed. The catch is that they can only use the account for healthcare, so no buying a playstation from your FSA. That seems reasonable enough.

However, in practice:

  • There is a very small cap on these accounts, usually about 3k annual. So in the best case, you only save about 1k or so.
  • You can't cash out the account if it goes unspent. For the FSA, you can't get the money at all. With HSA, you pay the income tax that had originally been exempted (which seems fair) but then you also pay an additional 20% tax (which doesn't).
  • It's difficult to even carry over unspent funds to the next year, eg. with the FSA.

In effect, it turns out there is a bigger catch: The scheme relies on being able to accurately predict how much you will spend on healthcare that year, and putting exactly that much into the account. If you underestimate, you will defeat the point of the account being tax-exempt. If you overestimate, you will end up losing additional money. Looking online, I see a lot of advice about "finding ways to spend your unused FSA funds at the end of the year" which seems like it's trapping you into making unnecessary spending. Besides, the whole point of insurance is to remove the element of having to bet on how much you think you will spend, and instead amortize the long tail over more consistent payments. Doesn't the HSA/FSA approach defeat this point?

There are apparently some people that also use these accounts as investment vehicles. This also seems dubious to me. With the FSA, and assuming you don't have a crystal ball, you end up having to buy a bunch of medicine you don't need it at the end of the year. Perhaps if you had a way of then re-selling this medicine at the retail price it might work, but usually prices don't work that way (and it probably counts as tax fraud). With the HSA, if you can wait until you're 65, you at least get to take the money out for free, but then it basically has the early-withdrawal risks of a 401(k), without the benefit of employer-matching.

I would imagine these accounts are a good deal if you have serious chronic conditions and spend many thousands a year on healthcare. But such a person would not benefit much from these accounts, because of how small the cap is. Not paying tax on a tiny fraction of your giant medical bill surely doesn't hurt, but it sounds like a drop in the bucket.

So who are these accounts for? What kind of person would look at an FSA or HSA account and think, "that's a great deal"?

2

For FSA, true, only someone who is a good planner should participate. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing unused money at the end of the year. Good planners can start with health categories that are easy to predict for the upcoming year, e.g. your routine expenses for dental visits and prescriptions. Here's a planning form [PDF].

For HSA, there is no spending deadline, so some consider it an investing account. If you become ineligible for an HSA at work, or leave your job, you can roll your account over to an HSA that you personally control.

    Also to add, FSAs can be used for non-medical expenses. When I took the subway to work I used my FSA to cover transit expenses, as it's very predictable.
    – Thegs
    37 mins ago

