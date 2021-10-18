I saw a flat (in London), made an offer and received a counter-offer. I wonder what should be my next step and I get two types of advice. As far as I understand, the most standard practice is to first agree on the price, make an "offer subject to survey" and once it is accepted order a survey. But I also get an alternative advice to first order a survey and only then make my counter-counter offer.
Is it OK (common) to order a survey before getting the offer accepted? The flat is empty now, so it should be possible to order a survey, I guess. Also, how many days does it take to complete a full (structural) survey? The flat is quite typical, first (top) floor of a maisonette, about 50 years old.
What I want, is to minimise the price that I pay (obviously), but also I don't want to annoy the seller too much by slowing down the process.