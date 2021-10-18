Do not order the survey before your offer has been accepted.

You can do some research now to identify recommended structural surveyors, ring them up and ask them for typical prices etc etc, but don't actually book or pay for a survey until your offer has been accepted.

You can reasonably expect that you will end up offering on multiple properties before one has been accepted, and you would not want to have to fork out for a survey on each of them - it is likely to cost a small number of hundreds of pounds at a minimum.

Note that when I say "your offer has been accepted" I mean a verbal acceptance. You need to have had the survey done before it comes to signing on the dotted line (exchanging contracts). The survey, conveyancing and any local authority searches etc are done in the time between verbal acceptance and the actual exchange of contracts.

Also do understand that the verbal acceptance of your offer doesn't actually mean anything legally and the seller is still free to pull out (or to make it so that you have no other choice to pull out), but at least the verbal acceptance means you know you have a reasonable chance of being able to make the deal assuming both of you are operating in good faith. On one occasion I threw away thousands of pounds on survey, legal fees and searches on a house where the seller turned out not to be operating in good faith, and after accepting my offer he dragged his feet for so long (almost a year) that I ended up pulling out as we could not agree a date to exchange. That was very frustrating (and I drive past his house every day, he's still living there 15 years later and clearly had/has no intention of moving).