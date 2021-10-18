Recently, I sold my house that I've been living in for over 20 years. It was almost all paid off, so I got a huge amount of cash in my account. (About 5x my yearly salary).

I bought a new house, and intended to wire all of these proceeds over to the mortgage company for my new house. Unfortunately, I made a typo with the routing number and sent it to the wrong account. So my mortgage company never got it. I followed up with my bank, but they said there's nothing that can be done, because they just followed the instructions I typed in.

To make matters worse, apparently the account that received it was some hateful white supremisist group. (Not going to mention the name here for obvious reasons). Now if you google my name, the first result is now my name in their list of "platinum level donors". This made me sick to my stomach seeing this.

Is there truly nothing that can be done? Am I stuck having lost my life savings to some hateful group?