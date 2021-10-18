0

When I order to mkt buy/sell stocks in US primary markets it excuted in seconds. In bonds markets, especialy in US treasuries, if I order to sell my bond or to buy an old bond, could my mkt order last for days, or it is like in stocks?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.