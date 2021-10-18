I worked for a US company for the whole year but only became resident alien in May. How should I file tax as dual status? Should I split the amount on W2 between 1040 and 1040-NR, and then attach a statement explain how I split the amount?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I worked for a US company for the whole year but only became resident alien in May. How should I file tax as dual status? Should I split the amount on W2 between 1040 and 1040-NR, and then attach a statement explain how I split the amount?