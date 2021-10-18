The other day, I heard someone talking about why HFT hasn't caught on in some international markets: the settlement cycle is too long. On the one hand, as long as settlement is above t+0, clearing depositories can net out the orderflow and keep counter-party risk down and lower net exposure. But currently, the US follows a t+2 settlement cycle -- definitely not the shortest among global capital markets, and yet the US HFT space is thriving. Net profit for the stale quote snipe strategy is about USD5bn/yr for equities alone according to Eric Budish. So that leaves me puzzled.

I have a cursory understanding of what HFT is in terms of strategies, a handful of big names in the space. I read Flashboys as well, though it has been awhile. However, when it comes to the actual mechanics of HFT (settlement cycle, venue-specific features) things get confusing.

Question

When are high-frequency trades (sub millionth of a second) actually settled? In other words, in terms of exchange design, is HFT a firewalled subset with its own settlement cycle? Or does it fall under t+2 and the billions of orders just sit on the master order book until its their time?