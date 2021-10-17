My employer is asking me to pay owed money back, which is around 25,000$. I was working for them for about 3 years on H1B visa. as per salary commission structure, I did not make enough money to match with their commission / bonus structure.

My H1B LCA wages was filed for 120k / year and I made about 100k / year. They paid me as per my h1b wage salary mentioned in the LCA.

Now what should I do ? Is it advisable to file a complain with Dept of Labor ? or should I just ignore the letters they keep sending me about the owed money ? I thought H1B Sponsored employee must pay the wages mentioned in LCA and can not ask for money back if I owed them. Please advise.............................................................................................