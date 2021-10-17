0

My employer is asking me to pay owed money back, which is around 25,000$. I was working for them for about 3 years on H1B visa. as per salary commission structure, I did not make enough money to match with their commission / bonus structure.

My H1B LCA wages was filed for 120k / year and I made about 100k / year. They paid me as per my h1b wage salary mentioned in the LCA.

Now what should I do ? Is it advisable to file a complain with Dept of Labor ? or should I just ignore the letters they keep sending me about the owed money ? I thought H1B Sponsored employee must pay the wages mentioned in LCA and can not ask for money back if I owed them. Please advise.............................................................................................

Improve this question
New contributor
neek is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

neek is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.