Scenario

I have very good credit

I have a credit card that gives 2% cash-back on almost all purchases

I do not carry a credit card balance month to month

I have to make emergency home renovations and will need to borrow about $12,000

My credit limit is much greater than $12,000

I'm able to quickly get a personal loan for $12,000 around 7% APR (Much lower than Credit Card interest)

Plan

Get the $12,000 personal loan Pay for all renovations on my 2% cash back credit card Use the loan to pay off the credit card balance. I just saved $240

Question Is there any reason I shouldn't do this vs just paying for the renovations directly with the loan? I called the company that will give me the loan and they said once I receive the cash from the loan I can use it for whatever I want. (except crimes)