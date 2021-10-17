0

Scenario

  • I have very good credit
  • I have a credit card that gives 2% cash-back on almost all purchases
  • I do not carry a credit card balance month to month
  • I have to make emergency home renovations and will need to borrow about $12,000
  • My credit limit is much greater than $12,000
  • I'm able to quickly get a personal loan for $12,000 around 7% APR (Much lower than Credit Card interest)

Plan

  1. Get the $12,000 personal loan
  2. Pay for all renovations on my 2% cash back credit card
  3. Use the loan to pay off the credit card balance.
  4. I just saved $240

Question Is there any reason I shouldn't do this vs just paying for the renovations directly with the loan? I called the company that will give me the loan and they said once I receive the cash from the loan I can use it for whatever I want. (except crimes)

cyclobster is a new contributor to this site.
  You do remember that you have to make monthly payments on the personal loan too, don't you? Is your cash flow such that you can accommodate those easily?
    – Dilip Sarwate
    2 mins ago

