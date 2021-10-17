0

If I buy a preferred stock before ex.dividend, will I get the dividends from the first time or there is a longer period of time should I hold the preferred shares before getting its dividends?

If you buy a preferred stock before the ex-dividend date and you own it on the ex-dividend date then you'll get the dividend. You could own the stock for as little as one day before being entitled to the dividend.

With new issues, if it pays a quarterly dividend then the first dividend may be less since the holding period is less than 3 months.

  • the preferred share value will be reduced by the div.amount on ex.dividend like common stocks ?
    – huab
    3 mins ago

