If I buy a preferred stock before ex.dividend, will I get the dividends from the first time or there is a longer period of time should I hold the preferred shares before getting its dividends?
If you buy a preferred stock before the ex-dividend date and you own it on the ex-dividend date then you'll get the dividend. You could own the stock for as little as one day before being entitled to the dividend.
With new issues, if it pays a quarterly dividend then the first dividend may be less since the holding period is less than 3 months.
the preferred share value will be reduced by the div.amount on ex.dividend like common stocks ?– huab3 mins ago