The 5-year Treasury notes, for example, are issued multiple times during the year, everyone have its cusip number, when they say this note yield is up by 10%. Do they refer to the most recently auctioned note only? and so this will affect the price of the lastest note only?
You have to dig into the story to get the details. The headline or the opening sentences will generally not tell you.
I found this headline from [October 15th 2021]:
Treasury yields gain after retail sales increase in September
It stories 2nd paragraph said
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 5.3 basis points to 1.572% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points, rising to 2.045%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The story then links to a chart showing how the prices had changed. The chart included the table:
KEY STATS
Yield Open 1.52% Yield Day High 1.579% Yield Day Low 1.518% Yield Prev Close 1.519% Price 97.0625 Price Change -0.4844 Price Change % -0.50% Price Prev Close 97.5469 Price Day High 97.5625 Price Day Low 97.0156 Coupon 1.125% Maturity 2031-08-15
That quoted maturity date gives the answer for this story.