You have to dig into the story to get the details. The headline or the opening sentences will generally not tell you.

I found this headline from [October 15th 2021]:

Treasury yields gain after retail sales increase in September

It stories 2nd paragraph said

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 5.3 basis points to 1.572% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points, rising to 2.045%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The story then links to a chart showing how the prices had changed. The chart included the table:

KEY STATS Yield Open 1.52% Yield Day High 1.579% Yield Day Low 1.518% Yield Prev Close 1.519% Price 97.0625 Price Change -0.4844 Price Change % -0.50% Price Prev Close 97.5469 Price Day High 97.5625 Price Day Low 97.0156 Coupon 1.125% Maturity 2031-08-15

That quoted maturity date gives the answer for this story.