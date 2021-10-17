Let's say I'm a dev with 10-12 years of software development experience and I now I'm considering becoming a business owner.

I also know photography, photo and video editing, and I have a little side business already doing this. Physical fitness, philosophy, psychology, and spirituality are also deep interests.

Given this, what would be some other businesses I could run that would utilize my skills and interests? Say I also have 30k to invest in this.

I could incorporate and do freelance/contract dev work. But, I'd like to know what else is out there.