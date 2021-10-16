An agent (from Martyn Gerrard) has shown to me a flat that is not yet on the market. He said that the owner wants first to try (say for a couple of weeks) to sell this off the market, but then if this doesn't work, they will advertise it (on Rightmove). I asked the agent, what is the point for doing this - indeed if you advertise, you will get more viewings, and maybe will find a buyer who is ready to pay more. He told me that the reason is that some people don't want to "put their properties on the market". Moreover, apparently, in his agency half of properties are sold like this.

I wonder if, in reality, there is some other explanation. For example, they don't want to pay for advertising the property on Rightmove.

The question that bothers me a bit more is the following: can I trust the agent that the price that he gave me is the one that they will eventually use if they advertise it on Rightmove? Or could the price that he told me be higher? (incidentally, the price that he gave me was 15K more than the maximum that I gave him - originally I was interested in a different cheaper flat that they were advertising)