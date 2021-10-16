0

I have no idea about businesses and investment. Suppose that I have Rs 7, 00,000.00 in hand, how should I invest it in context of India for maximum return.

I am around 34 and a government employee with a descent salary. My wife is a house wife and we have a kid. I don't own a house yet, but paying monthly emi of Rs 19,000 @ 9% interest p.a.

I have few options for investment of Rs 700000.

(1) should I close the emi, which is 3 and half more years left to be paid, and take a home loan to build three unit rent in which I will stay in 1 unit?

(2) should I deposit it in FD @ 6%p.a?

Any other better business options with this amount?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.