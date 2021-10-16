I have no idea about businesses and investment. Suppose that I have Rs 7, 00,000.00 in hand, how should I invest it in context of India for maximum return.

I am around 34 and a government employee with a descent salary. My wife is a house wife and we have a kid. I don't own a house yet, but paying monthly emi of Rs 19,000 @ 9% interest p.a.

I have few options for investment of Rs 700000.

(1) should I close the emi, which is 3 and half more years left to be paid, and take a home loan to build three unit rent in which I will stay in 1 unit?

(2) should I deposit it in FD @ 6%p.a?

Any other better business options with this amount?