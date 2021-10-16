Suppose I have an insurance policy (specifically: for house contents), and suffer a loss that is covered by the policy. If I make a claim, I get money now, but the insurance company will probably increase my annual payment later. So, if the loss is relatively small, and I can easily pay it myself, it may be better to avoid making a claim, in order to avoid the increased costs. But in order to decide, I have to know how much higher the annual payment would be. I did not find this information anywhere in the policy.

Is there a rule of thumb for estimating the increase in payments due to a claim?