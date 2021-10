(I'm in India) I've heard that debt funds should ideally be redeemed in 3 to 5 years. If the money is to be invested for a longer duration, equity funds are to be used. Is that valid? If so, why?

I always like to think of debt funds as hedge against equities; i.e. whenever there's a slump in the equity funds, the debt funds will automatically rise by approximately the same amount, and vice-versa. But this window of 3-5 years makes me wonder whether I am missing anything.