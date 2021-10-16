0

I want to trade on stock market automatically: just following the clever strategies. I want just click "follow" and earn money. Could you tell me the worldwide service which allows to follow the trading strategies? I dislike FOREX and want to trade on Stock Market, also I need the company which has a headquarters in the democratic country.

Improve this question
New contributor
Ekaterina Ivanova iceja.net is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • "I want just click 'follow' and earn money" - don't we all? You'll find international brokers who let you buy stocks in the US or other countries. But you seem to want more than just a broker, you want advice on what to buy?
    – Stuart F
    12 secs ago

Your Answer

Ekaterina Ivanova iceja.net is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.