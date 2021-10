Under the Biden proposal the maximum capital gains are taxed would increase, from 20% to 25%. The new rate would be effective for sales that occur on or after Sept. 13, 2021. But do the proposals change the rates for all brackets? For example, does the 15% rate change under the proposals?

Current: Married Filing Joint 0% $0 to $80,000 15% $80,001 to $496,600 20% $496,601 or more