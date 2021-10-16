0

My credit card company gives me 5% cashback on my top eligible spend category up to $500 spent each billing cycle and 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases. From my reading, credit card companies charge 1.5% to 2.9% processing fee from the merchants.

I currently only spend money on one category using this card, thus this category is always the top eligible category. For my other purchases, I use my other credit cards which give more cashback than 1%.

I do not see how the credit card company makes money here. It charges the merchants 1.5% to 2.9% processing fee and gives me 5% cash back. Is the company not loosing money?

  • You're forgetting the interest the bank charges costumers who carry a balance. Merchant fees is not Citi Bank's only source of revenue on their Custom Cash Card. They might be losing money with you, but making money with others.
  • Merchants also participate in the bonus categories to attract spending.
1

Credit card companies generate revenue from transaction fees, balance interest transfers (3-4%), hefty charges on outstanding balances, and late fees. The majority of their revenue comes from interest payments with the highest rate just over 20%.

5% cashback up to $500 spent each billing cycle is peanuts compared to the aggregate total of revenue fromm these other sources.

