My credit card company gives me 5% cashback on my top eligible spend category up to $500 spent each billing cycle and 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases. From my reading, credit card companies charge 1.5% to 2.9% processing fee from the merchants.

I currently only spend money on one category using this card, thus this category is always the top eligible category. For my other purchases, I use my other credit cards which give more cashback than 1%.

I do not see how the credit card company makes money here. It charges the merchants 1.5% to 2.9% processing fee and gives me 5% cash back. Is the company not loosing money?